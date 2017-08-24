Michael K. Williams Dropped from 'Star Wars' Han Solo Film

"The Night Of" actor Michael K. Williams has been dropped from the upcoming "Star Wars" Han Solo film. His character has been completely removed from the spin-off.

Facebook/StarWarsPH "Star Wars" spin-off to arrive May 2018

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Williams's character has been dropped entirely because he is unable to commit to reshoots. This, of course, comes as a result of the recent change in directors.

In the "Star Wars" spin-off, Williams was supposed to portray a half-human half-animal alien in the Phil Lord and Chris Miller directed movie. Their exit brought the production to a halt. Before Ron Howard stepped in to helm the film in July, they had to launch an evaluation of the scenes they already shot.

Since the schedule for the reshoots now overlaps with Williams' current project, the team behind the Han Solo movie ultimately decided to remove his character.

"When Ron Howard got hired to finish out the film, there were some reshoot issues that needed to be done in regards to my character, in order for it to match the new direction which the producers wanted Ron to carry the film in," Williams shared to Deadline.

Williams is currently filming for a forthcoming spy thriller with Chris Evans titled "The Red Sea Diving Resort" in South Africa, which makes it impossible for him to travel to London and to Pinewood to do the reshoots.

According to the actor, he is not going "back on the market" until November after his Sundance TV series. And the production for the Han Solo film would not have waited for him to be available since it would push the release date back. According to Williams, the film might launch sometime in May of 2018.

The plot and characters of the Han Solo film are being kept under wraps.

More updates should follow.