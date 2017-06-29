Michael Nyqvist Cause of Death: Swedish Actor Succumbs to Lung Cancer at Age 56

"The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" actor Michael Nyqvist had died at age 56.

Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency/via REUTERSFile picture of Swedish actor Michael Nyqvist, known for his role in the 'Millennium' series, in Stockholm Jan. 4, 2017.

The respected Swedish actor passed away on Tuesday after a year-long bout with lung cancer. Nyqvist's spokesperson, Alissa Goodman, released a press statement and confirmed that the actor passed away in Stockholm as he was "quietly surrounded by family."

"Michael's joy and passion were infectious to those who knew and loved him," Goodman added. "His charm and charisma were undeniable, and his love for the arts was felt by all who had the pleasure of working with him." Nyqvist is survived by his wife Catharina and their children Arthur and Ellen.

Aside from the 2009 Swedish-language film series, Nyqvist was also known for starring in "Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol" and an upcoming film called "Hunter Killer," along with Gerard Butler.

In a video tweet, Butler praised the late actor for his talent and kind character. "Sending my condolences to Michael Nyqvist and his family. Incredibly talented and an extraordinary human being. My heart is broken," he wrote.

Nyqvist published a memoir in 2010, titled "När Barnet Lagt Sig (Just After Dreaming)." In the book, he detailed his life growing up in an orphanage and his adoption. He also looked back on his experience as an exchange student in Omaha, Nebraska, where he also took his first acting lessons. Additionally, he wrote about his search for his biological parents, whom he found when he was 30.

He began his formal acting training at one of Sweden's renowned theaters, the Malmö Theatre Academy, a theater where acclaimed Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman would often stage his famed productions during the 1950s. Nyqvist got his breakout role in 2000, when he joined the Swedish comedy-drama "Together."

His most recent acting stint was in the crime film "Frank & Lola." Nyqvist also appeared on the BET mini-series about Nelson Mandela's life, titled "Madiba."