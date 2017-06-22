Michael Phelps Vs. Great White Shark: When and Where to Watch

If there is one thing that can always strike fear into the hearts of man, it would definitely be the shark. For ages now, people have grown a natural fear of sharks. Sharks are the very definition of an apex predator, the king that sits on top of the food chain.

Facebook/MichaelPhelpsThe 31-year-old officially announced his retirement after Rio 2016.

When it comes to the waters, only few dare challenge the might of great white sharks. And now, Michael Phelps, one of the greatest Olympians of all time, is going to challenge one to a race.

Discovery Channel announced that Phelps will be taking on a great white shark for the network's all-time favorite "Shark Week." Forget about the Olympics and all the big-name swimmers that Phelps had previously beaten, this may just be the 31-year-old's most difficult competition yet and it is still a wonder if he would ever come out victorious.

With 28 Olympic medals (23 gold, three silver, two bronze), Phelps is the most decorated Olympian of all time and a legend in his field of sports, so if there is anyone who could take on a great white shark, it would definitely be him.

"They are one of the fastest and most efficient predators on the planet: Sharks. He is our greatest champion to ever get in the water: Michael Phelps. 39 world records. 23 Olympic golds. But he has one competition left to win. An event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before. The world's most decorated athlete takes on the ocean's most efficient predator," Discovery Channel said in a press release.

Phelps also shared what seems to be a glimpse of the epic challenge to come via Instagram when he posted a photo of a great white shark next to a boat. Phelps captioned the photo, saying, "I was able to do something that I had always wanted to do. Be in a cage and dive with great White sharks."

Michael Phelps's race against a great white shark will be aired on July 23 on Discovery Channel. On July 30, he will join Samuel Gruber and Tristan Guttridge for the closing night of "Shark Week," where they talk about everything that people need to know about sharks.