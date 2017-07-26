Michael Schumacher Condition News Update: Family Keeps Info About His Recovery Under Wraps

Reuters/Mark Horsburgh The F1 legend suffered a massive trauma to the head after a horrific skiing accident in the French Alps back in 2013.

It has been three and a half years since legendary Formula 1 racer Michael Schumacher met a tragic accident that changed his life, but his true health condition is still being kept under wraps. The last update made about his medical state was in 2016, when his manager, Sabine Kehm, asked his fans to give Schumacher's family some privacy as they tried to cope with their ordeal.

In 2013, Schumacher, known as one of the most talented drivers of his generation, met a tragic skiing accident at the French Alps while on vacation. It was reported that he suffered a severe head injury. After getting emergency treatment and undergoing a number of operations, he went into a coma. In 2014, he was transferred to his home in Geneva, Switzerland, from the hospital and is recovering there.

Since the unfortunate event, Schumacher's family has been very secretive about his real condition. Despite efforts of the media to get updates from them, they have consistently closed their doors, wanting to keep news about the racer's recovery private.

Late last year, Kehm said in a statement: "Michael's health is not a public issue, and so we will continue to make no comment in that regard. We have to protect his intimate sphere."

In a separate interview in November, Formula 1 Managing Director of Motorsports Ross Brawn told the Guardian that they continue to visit Schumacher. He said. "We go see him and hope and pray that one day he will make a recovery. I was quoted as saying he's improving and it was not what I really meant. The family are conducting his convalescence in private and I need to respect that. So I don't want to comment on his condition beyond saying we're extremely hopeful we'll see Michael as we knew him at some point in the future."

Due to the lack of updates about Schumacher's real condition, a number of false reports have surfaced on the internet that claim that therapies and medications are now helping him improve. There were also some that said that Schumacher could already utter some words. Those speculations have not been confirmed though.

As of now, Schumacher's family has not given any solid update yet about the athlete's condition so fans might need some more patience. His son Mick recently participated in a Formula 3 event at Silverstone, marking the beginning of his career in the field.