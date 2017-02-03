Michael Schumacher Health Condition Latest News 2017: Former Manager Says Schumacher Family is 'Not Telling the Whole Truth' About His Condition

Reuters/Alessandro Bianchi

Michael Schumacher may have suffered a head injury while skiing back in December 2013, but the public still does not know his current condition. Schumacher's family has managed to keep the media away from him all this time, but they do release a trickle of information from time to time. For the most part, fans have respected the family's wish for privacy, but one man isn't exactly a fan of the way they are keeping his health condition a secret.

Willi Weber, Schumacher's former manager when he was with Benetton and Ferrari, spoke with German magazine Bunte last month and he said the Schumacher family hasn't been telling the truth about his condition.

"For some time now, I've been saying that the Schumacher family is not telling the whole truth," he said (transcribed by The Sun). "But I'm biting on granite because for a long time my advice is no longer heard," he added.

Well, Weber went to the right place to talk about Schumacher because Bunte has never been shy about reporting the seven-time Formula One (F1) world champion's health. The magazine has already butted heads with the Schumacher family before and they got sued after they reported that Schumacher could walk again. Of course, that was never proven.

Meanwhile, fellow German F1 driver Sebastian Vettel won the Nations Cup for his country at the Race of Champions (ROC) event in Miami last month, and after the race he talked about his compatriot and former ROC teammate.

"We started this journey together, he was helping me out most of the time in the beginning, and I was able to learn a lot from him. We would have loved to have him here, and our thoughts are with him. We wish him still all the best, even though it has been a couple of years," he said (transcribed by the Daily Star).

Right now, Schumacher's health condition is still unclear, but his fans have to understand that his family wants what is best for him.