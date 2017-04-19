Michael Schumacher Health Condition Latest News 2017: Racing Champ's Son Makes F3 Debut as He Continues Recovery Process

As racing legend Michael Schumacher continues his recovery process, his son Mike Schumacher does his best to make a name for himself in the racing world and make his father proud.

(Photo: Reuters/Mark Horsburgh)Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany is seen in the pits during the first practice session of the Australian F1 Grand Prix at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, March 25, 2011.

The younger Schumacher recently made his debut in Formula Three (F3), which is considered the stepping stone to Formula One for younger drivers. Schumacher finished 6th, 8th and 18th in the three races he participated in this weekend at Silverstone.

Schumacher admits that he is not ready for Formula One (F1) just yet. He also has not won a title, something that he is not worried about at all. For him, it is all about timing.

"It hasn't worked out yet. Probably I am not consistent enough. But my goal in the next few years is to win, of course," the young Schumacher said via Daily Mail.

He got big shoes to fill with his father being a seven-time F1 champion. However, Schumacher is not one to succumb to pressure.

Going into Formula Three, the younger Schumacher said that "there is no plan" with regard to his career. "For now I'm doing my thing. I still have to prove myself as a driver and improve a bit further," he explained.

Ferrari and Mercedes, however, have shown great interest in working with him, which he believes is an indication that his performance in the race track is something he could be proud of.

"It means that I'm doing something right already. I always try to give my best, I want to compete with the best and they are all in Formula One," he explained.

As for his father, the senior Schumacher is still in rehabilitation after sustaining severe head injuries while he was skiing in the French Alps in 2013.

He is currently in his home surrounded by his family as he makes his journey to recovery. The process will be difficult and grueling, but the Schumacher clan is thankful for the prayers and the support of fans.