Michael Schumacher Health Condition Latest News: Family Wants to Keep Any Update Private

Reuters/Tony Gentile There are still no updates regarding Michael Schumacher's recovery.

Fans of Michael Schumacher keep hoping that there will soon be news about the health condition of the Formula One legend, but it looks like that will not be the case.

For the past several months, Schumacher's family has mostly kept mum about the issue, except that particular time when his wife filed complaints against several publications for the wild speculations they made about his progress. However, the legendary racer's friends and family did share that his battle is not yet done.

In fact, one of his former teammates, Johnny Herbert, previously talked about Schumacher but did not reveal much as far as the latter's health status was concerned. According to the British F1 racer, just like in the past several months, Schumacher still has "good days and bad days."

Aside from Herbert, another close friend of the athlete, Ross Brawn, also previously shared some news about the legend and said that he was showing some signs of recovery. The technical director of Benetton and Ferrari was then quick to take back his statements and cited Schumacher's family's need for privacy as the main reason.

In his official statement, the director said: "The family are conducting his convalescence in private, and I need to respect that. So I don't want to comment on his condition beyond saying we're extremely hopeful we'll see Michael as we knew him at some point in the future."

As of now, the family of Schumacher still wants to keep any update to themselves so fans should understand if no official news about their idol's health condition comes out anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Schumacher's son Mick drove demonstration laps before the Belgian Grand Prix that was held on Sunday, Aug. 27. This was in commemoration of his father's 25th anniversary as a Formula One legend.

Mick told BBC Sport: "It was just great. It was a pleasure for me to drive and it was emotional and fun and amazing. There is a lot of history with it and I'm really happy I was able to drive it."