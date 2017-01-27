Michael Schumacher Health Condition Latest News, Update: Sebastian Vettel Pays Tribute to Racer; Former Manager Unhappy with Family's Secrecy

Michael Schumacher hasn't been seen in public since his horrific skiing accident in December 2013 as the seven-time Formula One World Champion's family has been very private about his recovery progress and has remained firm in their refusal to talk about his current health condition. Regardless, the former professional racer's legacy is being kept alive not only by his loyal fans but also by his friends and former colleagues.

REUTERS/Tony GentileMichael Schumacher of Germany looks on during a news conference at the end of the official presentation of the new Ferrari Formula One race car at the Mugello racetrack in Scarperia, central Italy, January 24, 2006.

During the Race of Champions (ROC) international motorsport event last week, winner Sebastian Vettel was asked about Schumacher. The German racer became emotional while talking about his former teammate and mentor.

"We started this journey together, he was helping me out most of the time in the beginning, and I was able to learn a lot from him. We would have loved to have him here, and our thoughts are with him. We wish him still all the best, even though it has been a couple of years," he said.

Vettel added that he, along with the rest of the drivers, missed Schumacher and also paid tribute to his friend's incredible ability both on and off the track.

The latest official statement regarding Schumacher was made last December. However, like before, manager Sabine Kehm did not give an update on the racer's health condition. Instead, she reiterated the need for Schumacher's health to be kept a private matter.

Unfortunately, there are some who are not pleased with how the Schumacher family has been handling this whole ordeal. According to the Mirror, Willi Weber, Schumacher's former manager, has expressed disappointment in the imposed media blackout.

"For some time now, I've been saying that the Schumacher family is not telling the whole truth. But I'm biting on granite because for a long time my advice is no longer heard. When I'm home alone and the phone rings I often feel that it will be Michael saying, 'Willi, how's it going?' Hope dies last," Weber apparently told German publication Bunte.

Despite the lack of news regarding Schumacher's health condition, the majority of the racer's supporters remain optimistic and continue to hope and pray for his recovery.