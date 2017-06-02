Michael Schumacher Health Condition News 2017: Schumacher's Manager Explains Why They Will Not Reveal His Health Condition to the Public

It's been years since Michael Schumacher suffered a horrific accident while he was skiing in the French Alps with his son, Mick. So how come the public still doesn't know his true health condition? Well, the answer is very simple. His family is just respecting his wishes.

(Photo: Reuters/Tony Gentile)Michael Schumacher of Germany looks on during a news conference at the end of the official presentation of the new Ferrari Formula One race car 248 F1 at the Mugello racetrack in Scarperia, central Italy, Jan. 24, 2006.

"Michael has consistently drawn a clear line between the public and the private, which has always been accepted by the fans and the media," Schumacher's manager Sabine Kehm told the German Media, according to The Sun.

"The decision to protect his privacy from the public has been taken in Michael's interest," she added.

Schumacher's health is simply not a public issue. His family and friends will never disclose his condition to the public no matter how hard the media tries to get them to talk. In other words, any report not coming from his inner circle is likely false. Remember how Bunte got sued because they falsely reported that Schumacher was already walking?

Anyone who has followed Formula 1 knows that Schumacher has always kept to himself. Other drivers, like Lewis Hamilton for example, has never shied away from the public eye, but Schumacher is different.

Yes, he's one of the most popular figures in the history of motorsports and he has used his fame to help others. However, he does not want the media to follow him around. In an interview back in 2003, he even talked about how he wanted his children to "live a free life without the burden of fame" he created. That's exactly the reason why he wants to maintain a private life.

Schumacher doesn't want the media to follow his every move and he doesn't want them to harass his family. Unfortunately, that's exactly what they are doing right now.

Fans want to know how he's doing right now, but the public also has to respect his privacy.