Michael Schumacher Health Condition News: Family Shows Support for Each Other While F1 Legend's Treatments Continue

Reuters/Mark Horsburgh Legendary F1 race car driver Michael Schumacher continues with treatments.

New information about the health of the legendary Formula 1 racer Michael Schumacher remains under wraps, but it does not stop his family from supporting each other in public.

Schumacher's wife Corinna Betsch was recently spotted at the FEI World Reining Championship in Switzerland with her 18-year-old son Mick Schumacher to show their support to her 20-year-old daughter Gina Schumacher who joined the competition.

The mother-and-son duo appeared to be in high spirits at the bleachers of the CS Ranch where the event was held. The ranch is personally owned by Schumacher's wife.

Based on the images that emerged during the said event, the 48-year-old mother of two appeared to be in high spirits as she cheered on her daughter. She was also seen clinging to her son while watching the competition.

Schumacher was obviously absent during his daughter's horseback riding competition, since he is still rumored to be undergoing treatments for the injuries he sustained from the ski accident that almost took his life in 2013.

According to reports, the seven-time F1 champion was skiing with Mick in the French Alps on Dec. 29, 2013 when he fell and hit his head on a rock. He was placed under medically induced coma due to his traumatic brain injury, and regained consciousness by April 2014. This prompted the doctors to wean him out of the coma and allowed him to move to a private treatment facility at home.

Schumacher's family decided not to release further details about the F1 racer's health condition to prevent confusion.

Schumacher's manager Sabine Kehm shared in a statement in December that they will no longer reveal other information about the racer's health. "Michael's health is not a public issue, and so we will continue to make no comment in that regard. We have to protect his intimate sphere. Legally seen and in the longer term, every statement related to his health would diminish the extent of his intimate sphere."