Michael Schumacher Latest Health Condition News: Truth Behind F1 Racer's Condition Still Unclear

Reuters/Tony Gentile Featured in the image is F1 racer Michael Schumacher.

Back in December 2013, record-breaking Formula One racer Michael Schumacher got into a skiing accident in the French Alps and suffered a life-threatening head injury. However, his fans are now wondering what his current health condition is, considering that his family has been quiet about it for a long while now.

Schumacher was reportedly skiing with his teenage son, Mick, when he fell off and hit his head on a rock, which caused a traumatic brain injury despite having a helmet on during the accident. However, if it was not for the helmet, doctors said that he might not have survived.

He fell into a coma and had undergone multiple surgeries. Later on, he was sent home to continue his recovery.

Very few verified reports have come up regarding the status of his health since the tragic accident happened. It was not until his manager, Sabine Kehm, reportedly revealed last year that Schumacher's family wanted to draw a line between their privacy and the public. This decision was also said to be made to protect his legacy as a Formula One champion.

Until now, the truth remains unclear. There have been no solid updates coming from his family members, friends, and colleagues. However, several false reports have surfaced the internet, including one that said Schumacher was starting to get better due to medications and therapies.

Ross Brawn, the Formula One Managing Director of Motorsports, told BBC last year that although there are "encouraging signs" in the racer's health condition, most of the reports going around about him it are wrong.

Fans have to wait for more updates to know the real status of Schumacher's health condition.

Meanwhile, his son, Mick, has kicked off his racing career this year. He recently joined and F3 event held at Silverstone Circuit.