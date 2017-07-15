Michael Schumacher Latest News: F1 Racer Is Still Recovering

Reuters/Alessandro Bianchi Former Ferrari driver Michael Schumacher of Germany looks on during the qualifying session for the Italian F1 Grand Prix race at the Monza racetrack in Monza, near Milan, Sept. 13, 2008.

Several years from his accident, popular Formula One professional racer Michael Schumacher is reportedly still recovering from his injuries.

Back in the holiday season of 2013, Schumacher was reportedly spending time with his family at a skiing camp in the French Alps when he met a tragic accident that almost cost him his life.

Fortunately, the F1 racer survived. However, reports have it that Schumacher is most likely still recovering more than three years after attaining severe injuries.

Since Schumacher met the unfortunate event, his family decided to close their doors and keep news of his recovery hidden. The family remains quiet and is making all the necessary efforts to keep any news about Schumacher's health private.

Back in late 2016, Schumacher's manager Sabine Kehm told The Telegraph: "Michael's health is not a public issue, and so we will continue to make no comment in that regard. We have to protect his intimate sphere."

On the other hand, the family still accepts visits from close friends, as confirmed by Formula One Managing Director of Motorsports Ross Brawn in an interview with The Guardian in November 2016.

Brawn said: "We go see him and hope and pray that one day he will make a recovery. I was quoted as saying he's improving and it was not what I really meant. The family are conducting his convalescence in private and I need to respect that. So I don't want to comment on his condition beyond saying we're extremely hopeful we'll see Michael as we knew him at some point in the future."

However, being one of the best F1 racers in the previous years, it is not a surprise that a lot of media outlets remain highly interested in learning how Schumacher is doing years after the accident, despite the family's clear request.

In December 2015, the German paper Bunte shared an article headlined: "Exclusive: Michael Schumacher — He can walk again."

As expected, it did not sit well with Schumacher's family which later on asked a local court to intervene and sanction the media outlet for releasing the news. When the case was tried in 2016, the Schumacher family's lawyer maintained that Bunte's report was not true and reiterated that the racer was still unable to walk.

Later on, the court ruled in favor of the Schumachers and demanded that Bunte should pay the family a compensation of up to 50,000 euros or (about $57,000) for the damages caused by their December 2015 report.