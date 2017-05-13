Michael Schumacher Latest News: Former F1 Driver Gerhard Berger Hopeful for Good News

Two years after his fated skiing accident at the French Alps where he sustained severe head injuries, racing legend Michael Schumacher is still in the journey to recovery. His family wanted to keep the process of his rehabilitation private.

(Photo: Reuters/Alessandro Bianchi)Former Ferrari driver Michael Schumacher of Germany looks on during the qualifying session for the Italian F1 Grand Prix race at the Monza racetrack in Monza, near Milan, Sept. 13, 2008.

The Schumacher family members have not provided any updates on his condition, but they appear to have been speaking to friends and loved ones including former Formula One (F1) racer Gerhard Berger.

According to German newspaper Koelner Express via Autoweek, Berger has been in contact with Schumacher's wife, Corrina, and son Mick.

"I believe in the miracle and very much hope that we will soon hear positive news from Michael," Berger told the publication, adding that how Schumacher's wife and son have been dealing with the tragedy is just "admirable."

As mentioned above, the family has kept details close to their chest when it comes to Schumacher's current condition.

Just recently, a German newspaper was ordered to pay €50,000 worth of damages and legal fees after it reported that the seven-time racing champion could walk again. The claim was falsified based on the fact that Schumacher is still unable to walk.

Berger said that with Schumacher still in recovery, it is amazing to watch his son Mick following his father's footsteps. The fledgling racer recently took part in Formula Three.

"I think it's a wonderful story that Mick has listened to his heart and wants to take on the racing profession," Berger said. "Of course Michael's footprints are enormous, but Mick has the talent and the right environment to deal with the pressure. He is a Schumacher and he knows what he's doing," he went on to say.

As for his father, he is currently in their home in Geneva surrounded by his family as he recovers. Fans continue to send some love, prayers and support to them as they wait for good news.