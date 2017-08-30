Michael Schumacher News: Son Mick Shares Feelings About Driving His Father's Car in Belgian Grand Prix

Mick Schumacher is following his father's footsteps by doing a lap of honor before the Belgian Grand Prix. The 18-year-old drove a 1994 model of the Benetton B194, the same car Michael Schumacher drove when he won his first Grand Prix race.

Reuters/Mark Horsburgh Legendary Formula One race car driver Michael Schumacher

"It was great, it was a pleasure for me, " Mick said of the experience. "For me to be able to do this, to drive this is emotional, fun and amazing. There is a lot of history with it and I was really happy that I was able to drive it. "

The event marked 25 years since the racing great's first GP victory at the Spa circuit having made his debut there back in 1991. Schumacher went on to win a total of 90 other races, seven of which were world championships.

The event also served as an opportunity for fans to see the car Schumacher used to clinch the top spot in a close finish in Adelaide, pipping Britain's Damon Hill by one point.

The Formula One racer's current condition is unknown after suffering severe head injuries after a skiing accident in 2013. He was placed in a medically induced coma which he eventually came out of a year later.

He was transferred to his home in Switzerland in September of 2014 where he continued to recover. According to Schumacher's lawyer, Felix Damm, he "cannot even stand with the help of his special therapists." He added that he could not make any further comments regarding his client's health.

After representing his 48-year-old father in the Spa circuit, Mick declined to discuss his father's health. The younger Schumacher, who is competing in the European Formula Three series, wore a customized helmet for the event. Half of it was in Mick's own colors and the other half were colors Schumacher used when racing for the Benetton team.