Michael Schumacher's Pole Record Under Threat From Lewis Hamilton

REUTERS/Eddie Keogh Lewis Hamilton may match Michael Schumacher's pole record on Sunday.

Three-time champion Lewis Hamilton is getting close to matching Michael Schumacher's pole record, but the 32-year-old F1 racer is keeping his mind off it.

Schumacher has a record of 68 poles, and Hamilton will get his chance to match it on Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix. However, the British racer does not know exactly how to feel about the monumental feat that he may achieve.

"I can't tell you what it's going to feel like because I'm going to get that pole at some stage. Honestly I've not thought about it," Hamilton said (via Telegraph). "I'd rather just wait until that moment. I'm sure it will be an incredible feeling, but I can't tell you what I'm going to feel like. It's like saying how are you going to feel on your birthday?"

Should Hamilton match Schumacher's pole record, he will reportedly be given a gift from Formula One owners Liberty Media. It has been said that the Schumacher family may be involved.

Hamilton will be cheered on by his father at the upcoming Grand Prix in Hungary. He will undoubtedly feel more confident knowing that the man who brought him up and made his career possible will be there to support him.

As for Schumacher, his health condition remains shrouded in mystery. It can be recalled that the German racer experienced a terrible accident that left him severely injured in December 2013. Not much is known about his recovery.

However, as previously reported, some believe that Schumacher is getting better with each passing day. There have been reports claiming that the F1 racer is being aided by therapists in order to walk again. Rumor has it that he may be able to make his first public appearance by next year.

Of course, this has not been confirmed by the Schumacher family, so readers are advised to take this news with a grain of salt.