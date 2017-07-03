Michelle Branch Confirms Engagement to The Black Keys' Patrick Carney

Reuters/Kevork Djansezian Singer Michelle Branch arrives for the grand opening of De Re Gallery in West Hollywood, California May 15, 2014.

Michelle Branch and The Black Keys' Patrick Carney are going to be husband and wife. After dating for more than two years, the latter has finally popped the question to the pop singer-songwriter during her 34th birthday party.

Branch broke the news of her engagement as she posted a string of photos on her Instagram account. One of the posts showed her Art Deco-style ring, and it comes with the caption: "Right before I blew out my candles, @officerpatrickcarney asked me to marry him and then I had nothing left to wish for... 34 might be the best year yet."

Branch and Carney met at a Grammys party in Los Angeles in February 2015. They soon began writing and recording together. One of their works is co-producing the former's latest album "Hopeless Romantic. The two fell in love along the way.

"Patrick was like, 'This is your record, it has to sound like you,'" Branch said in one interview with Entertainment Weekly, adding, "It was the first time that someone pushed me to figure it all out on my own."

"Hopeless Romantic," which was released on April 7, is an album 10 years in the making. For a decade, Branch was stuck wondering if she would ever release music again. While her confidence was pretty non-existent when she started the album, her new relationship with Carney really helped her find herself again.

When asked about what inspired her third studio album, the "Goodbye to You" hitmaker said it was finding herself as she entered her 30s with no record deal, a marriage that was ending, and dating for the first time since she was 17-year-old. She added that it really, ultimately, is about romantic relationships — the ending of a relationship and finding love again.

Currently, Branch is busy preparing for her upcoming "The Hopeless Romantic Tour" stop at the House of Blues Chicago in Chicago, Illinois on July 6.