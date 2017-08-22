Michelle Carter Case Latest News: Convicted Teen to Return to Court for Sentencing Clarification

YouTube/FoxNews Convicted teen Michelle Carter

Two weeks after being convicted for involuntary manslaughter for the death of her boyfriend Conrad Roy III in 2014, Michelle Carter is back in court to clarify her sentence.

The Massachusetts Probation Department reportedly requested for Carter's case to be brought back to court to be clarified due to the confusing sentencing.

ABC 6 News stated that the judge in Carter's case will have to consider two different issues in court, including the proper way to handle the convicted woman's delayed prison sentence.

Based on the court's rulings, Carter will remain as a free woman until her appeal has been heard. But her legal team wants to get more details about the specifics of her sentence because of the confusion about being able to stay for a portion of her split sentence.

Judge Lawrence Moniz sentenced the 19-year-old woman to serve a two-and-a-half-year term for being the accessory in the suicide of her then-boyfriend Roy. Based on the sentence, Carter is supposed to serve 15 months in the Bristol County House of Corrections, while the rest of her term should be spent in suspended balance. She also has to serve a total of five years probation.

"We're here simply asking for clarification so that probation knows how to proceed," Massachusetts Probation Services representative Sarah Joss said.

The result of the new hearing has yet to be revealed.

On the other hand, reports also reveal that Judge Moniz wants controversial psychiatrist Dr. Peter Breggin to stop blogging about Roy's controversial medical records. "I am very concerned as to the nature of what Dr. (Peter) Breggin is doing," Moniz stated after revealing his decision at the Taunton Trial Court as reported by Boston Herald. "I think it is undignified, and quite frankly, I have concerns that it is inconsistent with Dr. Breggin's own assessment of Ms. Carter's issues that he is going to make this the subject of a blog."