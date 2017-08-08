Michelle Carter Trial News: Sentence Brought Down to 15 Months; Victim's Mother Sues for $4.2 Million

Michelle Carter's two-and-a-half-year sentence for involuntary manslaughter was brought down to 15 months. Meanwhile, Lynn Roy, the mother of the victim, is suing Carter for $4.2 million.

YouTube/Boston Globe Michelle Carter has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter in Conrad Roy III's suicide in 2014.

Judge Lawrence Moniz has found Carter guilty of involuntary manslaughter, PEOPLE confirmed.

Conrad Roy, the victim, was found by police authorities dead from carbon monoxide poisoning inside his truck in Massachusetts in 2014. His death was ruled as a suicide until a series of texts from Carter was found, urging Roy to take his own life.

"She [instructed] Mr. Roy to get back into the truck, well-knowing of all of the feelings that he [had] exchanged with her: his ambiguities, his fears, his concerns," Moniz said, explaining his guilty verdict.

Moniz sentenced Carter to two and a half years in the Bristol County House of Correction, the Boston Globe reported. However, Carter is only required to serve time for 15 months. To add insult to injury of the Roys, Carter won't be serving time just yet since her lawyer, Joseph Cataldo, is planning to appeal her conviction.

However, Moniz did require Carter to undergo a mandatory mental health treatment. He also restricted Carter from earning profit from the events involved in the case.

Despite the additional restrictions, Roy's family is devastated that Carter only has to serve 15 months over the maximum 20-year sentence that could be given for involuntary manslaughter.

On "Good Morning America," Roy's cousin, Makenna O'Donnell, shared, "Two-and-a-half years isn't enough. She should be behind bars."

Meanwhile, Roy's mother is suing Carter for $4.2 million in lost future wages, ABC News confirmed.

The lawsuit was filed by Lyn in Norfolk Superior Court on behalf of her deceased son's estate. It has not yet been confirmed whether Carter has gotten a civil attorney to defend her in the lawsuit.