Michelle Rodriguez Hints at Possible 'Fast and Furious' Exit; Says Franchise Should 'Show Some Love' to Female Actors
In a cryptic social media post, "Fast and Furious" franchise pioneer Michelle Rodriguez hinted that she might leave the franchise if they will not "show some love" to the female actors.
Earlier this week, Rodriguez posted a photo collage on her Instagram page that showed her with other franchise actors Vin Diesel and Nathalie Emmanuel. Another image in the mix saw her with what looks like a huge crowd of fans.
Rodriguez's caption opened by announcing the release of the digital copy of "The Fate of the Furious" — the film franchise's latest installment. She then said: "I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one. Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise."
On the other hand, the actress reiterated that being part of the "Fast and Furious" films over the years has been "a good ride." "I'm grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years," Rodriguez added.
Reports suggested that Rodriguez might be specifically referring to how the franchise presents female roles in the films and noted that male characters normally have greater screen times over the female protagonists.
In early May, Rodriguez also discussed with Entertainment Weekly how she hoped the movie studios will soon realize "what the female voice is" and remarked that women still typically get lesser opportunity today. She then said: "But at the end of the day, what message are we sending out there for women? It does weigh heavy on my head — especially in the male-dominated environment that I work in."
Rodriguez joined the franchise in its first film in 2001 as Letty Ortiz who became Dominic Toretto's (Diesel) girlfriend and then wife later on in the franchise. Letty was also one of the main cast members in "Fast & Furious" (2009), "Fast & Furious 6" (2013), "Furious 7" (2015), and "The Fate of the Furious" which premiered this year.