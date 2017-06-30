Michelle Rodriguez Hints at Possible 'Fast and Furious' Exit; Says Franchise Should 'Show Some Love' to Female Actors

In a cryptic social media post, "Fast and Furious" franchise pioneer Michelle Rodriguez hinted that she might leave the franchise if they will not "show some love" to the female actors.

REUTERS/Danny MoloshokActress Michelle Rodriguez arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 28, 2016.

Earlier this week, Rodriguez posted a photo collage on her Instagram page that showed her with other franchise actors Vin Diesel and Nathalie Emmanuel. Another image in the mix saw her with what looks like a huge crowd of fans.