Microsoft Fall Event 2017 Scheduled For Oct. 31: New Surface Product Expected

Microsoft's corporate vice president Panos Panay is scheduled to conduct a keynote speech in London by the end of October, where the latest line of Surface products are expected to be unveiled.

A report from The Verge revealed that Panay will be present during the tech giant's annual Future Decoded event that will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 31, and conclude on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

While the details about the possible topics that will be discussed during the upcoming event remain under wraps, the source claimed that at least one new Surface product will be presented during the keynote address.

According to reports, one of the possible Surface devices that could be unveiled during the upcoming Microsoft Fall Event could be the next-generation Surface Book, the laptop-tablet hybrid that came out with a sixth-generation Intel Skylake i5 or i7 processor for faster performance.

The expected upgrade from the rumored 2017 Surface Book includes the possible Intel eighth-generation CPU with updated displays. It might also come out with an improved design as well.

The Microsoft Surface Book is believed to be one of the possible product to receive an update since its last release took place in 2016.

Another report claimed that Microsoft might also release a new Surface product that is equipped with an Advanced RISC Machines (ARM) processor. According to Business Insider, the tech firm revealed back in December 2016 that they made a deal with Qualcomm to incorporate Windows 10 to low-cost ARM chips.

Since the result of the said partnership is yet to be seen, it can be expected that Panay could include the ARM processor-powered laptops to be unveiled during the upcoming fall event.

Microsoft is not expected to release a new Surface Pro tablet anytime soon since they just came up with the latest iteration of the product in Spring 2017.