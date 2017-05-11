Microsoft HomeHub Release Date, Specs Rumors: Windows 10 PC With Cortana to Rival Amazon's Alexa-Powered Echo Devices?

Microsoft is rumored to be working on a feature called HomeHub that will equip Windows 10 PCs with Amazon Echo-like functionalities.

Amazon's Echo smart speaker lineup has amassed immense popularity due to the wide range of functions it is able to offer users — due in large part to the company's intelligent personal assistant, Alexa. It already faces competition from Google Home, and Apple is rumored to join the fray via a Siri speaker. Now, it seems that Microsoft is entering the competition as well.

As its name implies, Microsoft HomeHub will reportedly serve as a hub for families as they gain shared access to calendars and apps, among others. It will also connect to other smart devices or appliances so users can adjust or monitor settings and usage.

The existence of HomeHub has been in the rumor mill since last year after Windows Central was able to uncover concept images of the software. Now, The Verge has discovered the inclusion of a new welcome screen that serves as an "always-on digital corkboard" where family members can post to-do lists, appointments and messages.

Like the Amazon Echo, HomeHub will be able to respond to voice commands made from various parts of the room. Microsoft's own digital assistant, Cortana, will be the one to interact with users and accomplish different tasks. However, unlike the Echo, Microsoft HomeHub is also able to function as a full-featured PC.

Microsoft has not officially confirmed the HomeHub, but reports speculate that the feature could be introduced during the tech giant's upcoming event in Shanghai on Tuesday, May 23. On the other hand, the HomeHub could also be introduced in the next Windows 10 update scheduled for sometime in September.

Microsoft is said to be in discussion with HP and Lenovo in developing HomeHub-enabled all-in-one PCs that could be available to purchase this holiday season.