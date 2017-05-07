Microsoft May 23 Event News: Another Surface-Related Announcement Expected; Surface Pro 5 to Finally Break Cover?

Microsoft caught the tech world by surprise when it sent out invites for an event on May 23 — especially since the company had just hosted the #MicrosoftEDU event earlier this week. Now, many are wondering what the tech giant in store for consumers this time around.

MicrosoftAn image accompanying Microsoft's invite for the upcoming May 23 event.

On Tuesday, May 2, Microsoft's education-themed event introduced the Windows 10 S operating system and the new $999 Surface laptop. However, it seems that the company is not done yet when it comes to announcements.

Dubbed as #MicrosoftEvent, the Redmond-based tech giant has not revealed anything about the event apart from this blurb: "On May 23 in Shanghai, Microsoft will show the world what's next."

Nevertheless, it is expected that Microsoft will be introducing new hardware later this month, possibly one from the company's popular Surface lineup. This speculation is also seemingly supported by a recent tweet from Panos Panay.

"See you in Shanghai. May 23. #MicrosoftEvent #Surface," he said.

Panay is the corporate vice president for Microsoft Devices, leading the creation and development of the Surface lineup. So, his attendance does seem to suggest that a Surface-related announcement will be made during the upcoming event.

Likely candidates for release include the Surface Pro 5, the Surface Book 2 and even the much-talked-about Surface Phone. However, according to most reports, the next-generation 2-in-1 tablet is the most likely to break cover later this month, especially since the Surface Pro 4 was released in October 2015 and an update is already long overdue.

Last month, tech reporter Paul Thurrott revealed that the Surface Pro 5 would feature the same power connector as its predecessor and that it would be powered by Intel's seventh-generation Kaby Lake processors.

However, since Microsoft has not officially confirmed the Surface Pro 5, information regarding its release date and specs should be taken with a grain of salt.

To see what Microsoft has up its sleeve, those interested should make sure to catch the upcoming #Microsoft Event at The Waterhouse in Shanghai, China on Tuesday, May 23 at 7 p.m. CST (7 a.m. EDT).