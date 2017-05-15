Microsoft Mixed Reality Headset Release Date, Specs, Price News: Acer, HP Headsets Available for Pre-Order; Motion Controllers Announced

With both augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) gaining popularity in the consumer market, Microsoft is gearing up to offer the best of both worlds through their Mixed Reality headsets. At Build 2017 last week, the tech giant once again previewed the immersive experiences that the platform delivers.

Microsoft/AcerA promotional image for Acer's Mixed Reality headset bundled with motion controllers.

Microsoft's Mixed Reality platform is currently available to developers across three devices — the company's own HoloLens and headsets from HP and Acer.

Both HP and Acer's Windows Mixed Reality Headset Developer Edition offer the same set of specs. They feature two high-resolution liquid crystal displays at 1,440 x 1,440 pixels. The displays are front-hinged with a 95-degree horizontal field of view and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The headsets also come with inside-out tracking; built-in audio out and microphone support via a 3.5 mm jack; and a single cable with HDMI 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports.

Acer's headset is priced at $299 while HP's costs $329. Both are available to pre-order, and first deliveries are expected in summer. These developer kits are for the purpose of building applications and experiences before the gadgets become available to consumers.

During the recently held developer conference, Microsoft also introduced the Mixed Reality motion controllers, which serve to enhance the functionalities of the headsets. Previously, developers had to use Xbox controllers to navigate their way through the platform.

The motion controllers can track movement using the sensors in the headset so that users no longer need to have external cameras or place markers on the walls. Design-wise, the controllers have a ring of LED lights for tracking as well as a panel with a trackpad, analog stick and menu button. On the side, there is a Windows button and another trigger button.

"A customer who pairs a Windows Mixed Reality headset with motion controllers will have a rich and immersive experience across creativity tools, productivity, games, and entertainment," said Terry Myerson, executive vice president of Windows and Devices Group.

Acer will be selling its Mixed Reality headset bundled with the motion controllers for $399 this holiday season.