Microsoft Mixed Reality Headsets Now Available

Microsoft is delving deeper into virtual reality (VR) tech. And the software giant is now selling Acer and HP-built Windows mixed reality headsets. It listed both devices on the Microsoft Store.

Although the headsets share similar specifications, such as a 2.89-inch display, both differ in price. The HP-produced headset is available for $329, while the Acer-developed hardware is available for $299.

Again, both of the developer versions have the same front hinged display that measures at 2.89 inches. And they also have the same high-resolution liquid crystal display, at 1440 x 1440.

Furthermore, the devices come with a 95-degree horizontal field of view. It has built-in audio and microphone support. Users can take advantage of such a function through the 3.5 mm headphone jack. It also comes with a single HDMI 2.0 cable and USB 3.0 connectivity.

To be able to operate such gadgets, potential owners should note that they must have powerful graphics processor like the Intel Core i7 processor, the NVIDIA GTX 1060 or higher. And at least 16 GB of RAM is necessary. All of this is to ensure better performance.

The company previously stated that such high specifications are not necessary to run their products so these might be recommended specs rather than the acceptable minimum requirement.

While the headsets are branded as mixed reality gear, the experience is actually quite similar to that of VR.

Microsoft may have launched a pricey $3,000 developers kit for the HoloLens headset, the company is planning to create consumer-grade VR hardware. It is safe to assume that the recent listing is part of that plan.

More Windows Mixed Reality headsets are expected to be released later this year. Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo are gearing up for their own versions of the headset.

More updates should be unveiled in the months to come.