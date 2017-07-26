Microsoft Paint Saved by Outpouring Love from Fans

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton Microsoft Paint to be killed off after 32 years

Before there was Adobe Photoshop and other editing tools available for those who need it, people were absolutely mesmerized by what Microsoft Paint can do. From digitally drawing an illustration to writing using the mouse, the application was able to cater to the needs of all people. That is why when it was reported that Microsoft might be killing off Paint after 32 years of wonder, people gave an uproar. Fortunately, the tech giant was listening.

According to reports, the response of the fans to the news gave the corporation one critical reason that made all the difference. Microsoft Paint is here to stay and it is not going anywhere, anytime soon. Microsoft executive Megan Saunders has clarified that Microsoft Paint will be available for free in the Windows Store.

"Today, we've seen an incredible outpouring of support and nostalgia around MS Paint. If there's anything we learned, it's that after 32 years, MS Paint has a lot of fans. It's been amazing to see so much love for our trusty old app," said Saunders, in a statement. "In addition to the new 3D capabilities, many of the MS Paint features people know and love like photo editing, line and curve tools, and 2D creation are in Paint 3D."

The original Microsoft Paint will still be available, but because the upcoming Paint 3D falls as part of the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, the tech giant is pushing to get everyone to give it a shot. Fans were thrilled to hear the news, and some were willing to experience Paint 3D. But given the power of nostalgia, many still preferred to have the option of using Microsoft Paint in case Paint 3D is too complicated to be a universal tool.

Microsoft Paint's demise has been avoided thus far. But the tech giant has yet to announce anything about how long it is going to stay like that. Regardless, fans can go ahead and enjoy it while it lasts.