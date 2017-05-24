Microsoft Slashes Prices of Xbox One S 1TB Console Bundles by $50

Gamers who want to catch an Xbox One S console are in for a big treat, as Microsoft is currently offering some great deals for the Xbox One 1TB console bundles. On its new blog, the technology company officially announced that it has cut the prices of these bundles by $50, albeit for a limited time only.

MicrosoftA promotional image showing the characters from “Gears of War 4”

The discounts are applicable to the "Battlefield 1" special edition, the Xbox One S "Gears of War 4" bundle, and the "Halo Wars 2" Xbox One bundle.

Microsoft did not specify in its announcement how long the discount would last, but it is good enough to know that the said bundles are currently available for only $299.

Since Microsoft has made it clear that the deals will not be around for very long, gamers should check out the deals before they run out. The temporary sale is great, especially for those who were not able to take advantage of some recent big ones like the previous "Backwards Compatibility Super Sale" and the "All-Access Weekend."

Microsoft's blog announcement reads, "Experience the dawn of all-out war with the Xbox One S Battlefield 1 Special Edition Bundle (1TB), featuring a military green console with matching stand and controller, 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, High Dynamic Range, and one month of EA Access."

The announcement also said that the deal for "Battlefield 1" comes with a full game download of the game's Early Enlister Deluxe Edition, the Hellfighter Pack, Red Baron Pack and Lawrence of Arabia Pack. Five Battlepacks are included as well.

For "Gears of War 4," the deal consists of a full game download of the game for Xbox One and Windows 10, as well as 4K Ultra HD video streaming and High Dynamic Range.

Meanwhile, the deal for "Halo Wars 2" includes the "Halo Wars 2: Ultimate Edition," which is made up of the "Halo Wars: Definitive Edition" and "Halo Wars 2: Season Pass" as full game downloads for the Xbox One as well as the Windows 10 PC.

The deals can be found on Xbox's website.