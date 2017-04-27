Microsoft Surface 4 Release Date, Price, Specs Rumors: Next-Gen Affordable Tablet to Be Launched in May?

Microsoft is gearing up for an event to be held in New York City this May. And even though it's been rumored that the upcoming gathering will not be introducing a new Surface device, some are still hoping for an appearance of the less expensive next-generation hybrid tablet, Surface 4.

Reuters/Keith Bedford Sales staff demonstrates the Microsoft Surface during the opening of Microsoft's retail store in New York's Times Square, March 27, 2014.

Recent hype regarding Microsoft's Surface tablet lineup has mostly involved potential releases for the more prominent Surface Pro line of professional hybrid tablets after the success of the current-gen Surface Pro 4. The said tablet combined power, portability and productivity so well that much attention has been focused on it and its possible successor, the Surface Pro 5, thus taking people's minds away from its less expensive, non-pro contemporary, the Surface 3,

However, there is now a rumor circulating about the possible introduction of the Surface 4 at the upcoming spring launch event in New York on May 2. According to CNET, the most solid rumors about Surface 4 have to do with the timing. With other tech companies releasing affordable variations of their devices, the current Surface 3 is hardly up to snuff anymore. An upgrade to the device now seems necessary.

Speculations say that Microsoft may introduce the Surface 4 during the upcoming May event, but it is not clear whether the device will be made available for purchase right away. Based on previous product launches, Microsoft usually allows a month or so between the announcement of a new product and its actual release.

Not much speculation has been made regarding the features and specs of the Surface 4. ZDNet's Mary Jo Foley pointed out that since Microsoft typically uses the Surface lineup to introduce new product categories, it may not compete with other companies in product categories that already exist.

She did, however, theorize that the Surface 4 may run the Windows Cloud operating system (OS). The rumored OS will reportedly limit users to applications that can be installed through the Windows Store. This walled environment could set the hybrid tablet up for a more significant role in an educational context.

This adds fuel to the rumor that the Surface 4 could be launched in May, in accordance with the announced educational focus of Microsoft's upcoming spring event.

As for its price, Microsoft may be hard-pressed to make the already inexpensive line to be more affordable to compete with other midrange tablets that are already out in the market today.

These are all just rumors and Microsoft has yet to make an official announcement regarding a possible Surface 4 release.