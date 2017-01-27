Microsoft Surface Book 2 Release Date, News & Update: Release of Kaby Lake Strengthens Rumor About Book 2 Processor

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The success of the Microsoft Surface Book is the reason why tech enthusiasts are anticipating the next-generation model. The unannounced Surface Book 2 is known to boast a 4K display, as well as the Kaby Lake processor, though the company has yet to confirm the specs.

Facebook/SurfaceThe Surface Book in tablet mode, with the noticeable gap in the hinge area.

Microsoft Surface Book is currently offered at a discounted price, sparking news that Surface Book 2 will be launched soon. Enthusiasts believe that the Redmond-based giant company is hurrying to dispose of their older devices to welcome the new ones for the technologically driven customers.

Rumor has it that Microsoft Surface Book 2 will sport a 13.5-inch screen with support for 4K display and virtual reality (VR) features. The current model has the same screen size, but has a 3,000 x 2,000-pixel resolution. The improved screen is expected to be one of the key features that will boost the sales of the device. And if the VR-support turns out to be true, the gadget may be one of the sought-after devices in the market.

However, the 4K display support and the 3D graphics may need a powerful battery pack in order to run for longer hours. If reports are to be believed, Microsoft Surface Book 2 will be having an impressive battery that assures longer usage.

Considering the rumor that Kaby Lake processor will run under the gadget's hood, the device can tremendously run for more hours since the chip is said to conserve battery usage and improve the overall performance of a device. And since Kaby Lake processor has just been released, speculations about it being installed in the Surface Book 2 have strengthened.

As for the release date, the company has been keeping a quiet lip about it. However, enthusiasts believe that the device will be launched in March alongside Surface Pro 5. It may also have a price of around $1,499.