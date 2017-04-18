Microsoft Surface CloudBook Release Date, Specs Rumors: Education-Focused Laptop to Compete With Google Chromebooks?

Microsoft's spring event is expected to unveil new hardware and software from the company. While there already seems to be a consensus that the special occasion could see the introduction of the Windows 10 Cloud operating system (OS), the latest reports suggest that the next Surface device, rumored to be called the CloudBook, will also be unveiled.

(Photo: Microsoft)Microsoft's press invite for the upcoming spring event on Tuesday, May 2.

Last week, Microsoft sent out invites for a press event in New York City on May 2. The invitation featured the tagline "Learn What's Next" along with the hashtag "Microsoft EDU." Though the company's plans are still under wraps at this time, it is expected that the event will be focused on education.

According to reports, the Windows 10 Cloud OS will most likely be Microsoft's answer to Google's Chrome OS. The latter is used by the inexpensive browser-based Chromebooks, which have proven to be quite popular inside classrooms. As such, the introduction of low-cost laptops with Windows 10 Cloud could help Microsoft gain substantial ground in the education sector.

In terms of features, the newest version of Microsoft's Windows 10 OS is said to only run apps that have been downloaded from the Windows Store, including Win32 and Universal Windows Platform apps.

While consumers might feel that the Windows 10 Cloud's functionalities would be somewhat limited, it actually makes sense in the context of the classroom. This will allow educators to control the content that students gain access to while in school.

As for the rumored Surface CloudBook, MSPoweruser confirms that the device does indeed exist; however, details regarding its specs have yet to be revealed. The prevailing rumor is that it will be powered by an ARM chip, possibly Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835.

The rumored CloudBook is said to provide a wider range of functions than the Surface tablets but will not impede on the functionalities of the Surface Book.

Microsoft has not commented on these speculations but all will be revealed in a couple of weeks' time. The upcoming spring event will take place on Tuesday, May 2 at 9:30 a.m. EDT. The event will be streamed live here.