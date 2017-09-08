Microsoft Surface Event 2017 News: Surface Chief to Deliver Keynote; New PC Should be Unveiled

Microsoft is believed to be gearing up for the launch of a new Surface device next month, at the Future Decoded event.

REUTERS/ Mike Blake The Microsoft logo is shown on the Microsoft Theatre at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 13, 2017.

According to a report by The Verge, Microsoft has confirmed that Surface chief Panos Panay will deliver a keynote speech at the annual event in London.

Since the tech giant typically launches Surface devices on October, the publication suggests that at least one new device should be unveiled at the event.

The tech giant is expected to reveal a Surface Pro LTE version, as they promised one back in May. The company could also launch this along the next generation Surface Book or Surface Hub. Microsoft started shipping Surface Hub units last year with a starting price of $8,999.

The Andromeda is another device rumored to appear at the fall event. It is expected to be a tablet or a phablet, which will have phone capabilities.

Furthermore, Microsoft might feature the upcoming Windows 10 Fall Creators Update at the fall event since it also adds significant improvements to the stylus feature in Surface devices. The update should arrive this Oct. 17.

On a different note, the company is also gearing up for ARM-powered Windows laptops that should be developed by a variety of PC makers. As of now, it remains unclear if Microsoft will make ARM-powered Surface devices.

"We are on track to see Windows 10 on Snapdragon devices become available this year as previously shared," a Microsoft spokesperson told The Verge of the company's plans. "Microsoft and Qualcomm continue to work closely with our OEM partners ASUS, HP and Lenovo in bringing Always Connected devices featuring always-on LTE connectivity and great battery life to market."

The Future Decoded event will take place in London from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1. More updates should follow in the weeks to come.