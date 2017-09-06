Microsoft Surface Laptop Colors Now Available Outside The U.S.

Microsoft Windows Website Surface Pro running the Windows 10

Back in May, Microsoft unveiled their Surface Laptop in four different colors. However, they were only available in the U.S. leaving buyers from other countries only the "standard" platinum gray version.

It was not until the past few weeks that various colors were seen in stores outside the US. Now, Microsoft has officially confirmed that the cobalt blue, burgundy, and graphite gold versions of the laptop are now available in 20 countries.

In addition to the color expansion, Microsoft is also making the regular platinum gray Core i7 Surface Laptop available Japan, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. Even more good news, the tech company is also extending the deadline for owners to upgrade from Windows 10 S to Windows 10 Pro free of charge.

The deadline is now set on March 31, 2018, a full three-month extension from the end of year deadline previously set by the company. Those who are unable to upgrade their laptops during the allotted time will have to shell out $49 to switch to Windows 10 Pro.

Microsoft had planned to market the laptop to students which resulted in it being equipped with the Windows 10 S operating system. However, the price was too steep making it unaffordable for the average student. Despite this miscalculation, the laptop's premium appearance still made it a hit.

The reason behind its hefty price tag can be found both inside and outside. Externally, the laptop's appearance with its colors and luscious Alcantara keyboard, clearly made it such an eye candy.

Internally, its seventh generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processor, 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of SSD storage, and a 13.5-inch PixelSense screen made it a prime choice for anyone looking for a premium laptop.

While the intended market found it too expensive, Microsoft's Surface Laptop carved out its own niche in the highly competitive market. With the official global release of the colored versions, it might be on its way to becoming the chic laptop of the year.