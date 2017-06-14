Microsoft Surface Laptop Specs Review: Why It's Worth the Price Tag

If there's anything that Microsoft is known for, it's that they are persistent when it comes to bringing their products up-to-date with the latest technology. Last month, the tech giant announced its mission to be more accessible to students. They unveiled the Microsoft Surface Laptop and so far, it looks like the tech giant has managed to go above and beyond what their consumers expect.

Microsoft Promotional picture for the Microsoft Surface Laptop.

Considering the fact that it is marketed as the laptop that contains Microsoft's newest technology, the creators have managed to strike a perfect balance between power, utility and accessibility, as reviewed by The Verge.

The first thing that consumers will notice about the Microsoft Surface Laptop is how it looks like Apple's MacBook Air. To some degree, it's undeniable where they got the inspiration for the design but the tech giant has managed to make it resolutely theirs with added features that Apple has not yet produced in their products.

For one, it features a high-definition, touchscreen monitor. Plus, as strange as it might be, there's fabric on the Microsoft Surface Laptop that was explained as the company's attempt at making the product luxurious. Aside from the similarities in aesthetics, the Microsoft Surface Laptop is the perfect representation of how the company decided to build on what they have instead of being overly ambitious.

The Surface Laptop has two variations: one that is priced at $999 and the other with a hefty price tag of $1,300. Of course, the latter one packs more in terms of power, processor and accessibility. Especially marketed to students, both variations houses random-access memory (RAM) and a hard drive large enough to support a hectic schedule but may not be enough for those into gaming and filmography. Other than that, the Surface Laptop has an impressive battery life that lasts up to eight hours of full use.

Perhaps the only drawback of the Surface Laptop is the fact that Windows 10 S is closed off in terms of availability. Consumers will only have access to apps in the Windows Store. The only solution to the problem is to upgrade to Windows 10 Pro, which will be free until the end of the year.

All in all, the Microsoft Surface Laptop is everything the company said it would be: A powerful product equipped with everything the company can give.