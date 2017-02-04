Microsoft Surface Phone 2017 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Reports Eye 2017 Announcement and 2018 Retail Launch

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Recent reports about the Microsoft Surface Phone suggest that the highly anticipated device will be officially announced this year. However, it might not be released until 2018.

Reuters/Jason RedmondA Windows Nokia Phone is seen on display at Microsoft's annual shareholder meeting in Bellevue, Washington November 19, 2013.

Microsoft's Surface product lineup seems to be proving itself as one of the company's gems. It is one of the leading brands, with the help of its hit hybrid tablet-laptop called the Surface Pro and the recently released all-in-one desktop Surface Studio. However, the lineup is missing one key element – a smartphone device.

That being said, technology and mobile enthusiasts have been waiting to hear when a Surface Phone will be released. On a positive note, despite the lack of a clear timetable, Microsoft chief executive officer Satya Nadella has previously acknowledged their plans to meet the call for a powerful smartphone.

Talking to Australian Financial Review last November 2016, Nadella mentioned, "We will continue to be in the phone market not as defined by today's market leaders, but by what it is that we can uniquely do in what is the most ultimate mobile device."

According to Smart Stock News, Microsoft might be taking its time in revealing a Surface Phone to ensure that it is going to meet - or possibly exceed - the market's expectations. So, the report suggests that the product will likely not hit the shelves until 2018, but a 2017 announcement is still feasible.

On the other hand, despite Microsoft's secretive approach in tackling the Surface Phone, the reports are unstoppable as they keep on speculating about the unannounced device's specifications.

Yibada noted that the Surface Phone could be Microsoft's major comeback in the smartphone arena after discontinuing the Lumia series.

However, the report predicts that the Surface Phone might borrow some familiar specs from the discontinued series, such as Lumia XL's screen size of 5.5 inches. Microsoft might want to go for a bigger screen, almost like a phablet, and challenge Apple's iPhone Plus models.

The Microsoft Surface Phone will likely run with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 paired with up to 6 GB random access memory. It will not be surprising if the Surface Phone features Continuum Support for quicker and more efficient connectivity with other Surface products.