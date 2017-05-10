Microsoft Surface Phone Release Date Update: CEO Hints at Big Plans for Handset

Although Microsoft has been silent on the mobile front, the company still has big plans in this department. They are expected to return to the mobile scene with the Microsoft Surface Phone.

In a brand-new interview with Marketplace, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella provided details on what they have in store for mobile users, teasing that they will change the way they see and utilize smartphones.

"When you say we'll make more phones, I'm sure we'll make more phones, but they will not look like phones that are there today," Nadella said.

This is not a surprising statement from Nadella. Microsoft has always pushed the envelope with its offerings by finding ways to reinvent its products. The Surface Studio is a testament to that.

The Redmond giant did not fare well in the smartphone competition as of late with the Lumia line failing to capture a greater audience. The Microsoft Surface Phone is expected to turn things around.

From the looks of it, the company is designing the Microsoft Surface Phone with the idea that it is more than just a smartphone by integrating features and innovation not offered by the competition.

As Forbes pointed out, this is what Microsoft's game plan has always been. The tech giant takes a device and reimagines it by figuring out what can be achieved or improved with a new approach.

This is the mindset of the company when it comes to the Microsoft Surface Phone, which is rumored to function as some sort of a portable laptop.

Nadella has already spoken about the "ultimate mobile device," which is believed to have the ability to run Win32 apps, the most glaring omission to the latest Windows mobile flagship to come out, which is the HP Elite X3.

The Microsoft Surface Phone is also expected to take advantage of the Windows Cloud system, which the company has been working on expanding.

With regard to the release date, the Microsoft Surface Phone is not expected to arrive this year, but in 2018.