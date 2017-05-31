Microsoft Surface Phone Release Date, Rumors: Company Working on a 'New Mobile Experience'

The Microsoft Surface Phone is yet to be confirmed, but it is being said that the company is working on something new in the mobile department.

(Photo: REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files)A Microsoft logo is seen on an office building in New York City in this July 28, 2015 file photo.

According to Brad Sams of Petri, the software titan "is cooking up something interesting with this mobile stuff." He cites two "independent sources" that claim Microsoft is testing a new hardware device internally.

Furthermore, Microsoft designated a separate branch of Windows Mobile for this device alone. Whether this is the Microsoft Surface Phone or not, there is no way of knowing at the moment.

This device in question is reportedly going to offer "new experiences" with a software update coupled with new hardware component. This new mobile experience is also allegedly dropping support for older applications including that of Silverlight.

Microsoft is also making some changes in the user interface (UI) of the Windows Mobile although the specific changes are difficult to pinpoint as the development is in very early stages.

Seeing that everything is still in embryonic phase, a lot could change about Microsoft's plan about this new experience. A timeline for the release is yet to be determined as well but Sams believes it "shouldn't be too far way."

By that, this could mean that could be a "year or more," which is still quite the long wait. Either way, this would still come as good news to those who have been hoping to see a new Windows handset.

Microsoft has teased that they are not done with mobile just yet. They expressed their interest to put together the "ultimate mobile device," which is believed to be the long-rumored Microsoft Surface Phone.

This device is supposed to work as a portable computer that can run Win32 applications, the gap in the Windows flagships offered in the past including the HP Elite X3 and even the Lumia 950.

Speaking of the latter, the early vision for the poorly received device showed that Microsoft planned to include smart covers, a Surface stylus and edge gestures, which are also expected of the Surface Phone.

It is unclear why Microsoft scrapped these plans, but this does not mean they will not show up in the future in another device such as the Microsoft Surface Phone.