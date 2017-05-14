Microsoft Surface Phone Release Date, Specs Rumors: CEO Hints at What's Next for the Company's Mobile Department

Although there is no word on the development of the Microsoft Surface Phone, fans of the Windows phones will still have something to look forward to.

(Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake)A Microsoft retail store is shown at a shopping mall in San Diego, California, U.S., April 28, 2017.

It has been rumored in the past that the Microsoft Surface Phone will see the light of day and that the Redmond giant has a grand vision.

Per the reports, the Microsoft Surface Phone will function like a portable laptop complete with Win32 support, which is one thing that users have always wanted to see in a Windows Phone and a glaring miss in the HP Elite X3.

Building a device with such functionality is reportedly going to take some time. Additionally, the company apparently wants the Microsoft Surface Phone to take advantage of the third Redstone update coming next year.

However, all this remains unconfirmed as the tech titan is yet to confirm the Microsoft Surface Phone being in development. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella did have something to say about the company's plans in the mobile department.

In an interview with Marketplace, he assured enthusiasts that they are not done with smartphones just yet and are even looking to take it to the next level.

"When you say we'll make more phones, I'm sure we'll make more phones, but they will not look like phones that are there today," Nadella explained.

It looks like Microsoft wants to release the next big thing in mobile. After all, the company is known for pushing the envelope and finding ways to introduce new technologies that will set them apart from the competition.

Nadella has also made mention in the past of the "ultimate mobile device," which is believed to be the vision of the company for the Microsoft Surface Phone.

As for the release date, the Microsoft Surface Phone is not expected to turn up until next year. Even then, there are still doubts it will be unveiled so fans will just have to keep their eyes peeled.