Microsoft Surface Phone Release Date, Specs Rumors: Satya Nadella Teases Surface Phone Rumors Once Again

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella once again teases that the highly anticipated Surface Phone will change the public's perception about the current line of smartphones in the market.

Reuters/Brendan McDermidMicrosoft CEO Satya Nadella reveals plans for Microsoft Surface Phone.

In a podcast interview with Market Place, Nadella drops another information about his company's plans regarding the rumored Microsoft Surface Phone.

"When you say we'll make more phones, I'm sure we'll make more phones, but they will not look like phones that are there today," the Microsoft CEO states.

This is not the first time that Nadella talked about the Surface Phone. In an interview with Australian Financial Review in November 2016, Nadella said they are not planning to confirm with the industry standards when it comes with the development of a new smartphone.

"We will continue to be in the phone market not as defined by today's market leaders, but by what it is that we can uniquely do in what is the most ultimate mobile device," Nadella shares.

However, Microsoft Technical Fellow and HoloLens inventor Alex Kipman has a different opinion regarding the rumored smartphone. "The phone is already dead," Kipman states. "People just haven't realized."

But despite the conflicting statements regarding the Surface Phone, other rumors claim that the highly anticipated smartphone will have a Win32 support just like any Surface laptop device. This means it can have the capacity to support a lot of useful PC programs on top of its call and messaging features.

The specs rumors also claim it will feature a 5.5-inch AMOLED display screen and 4 GB of RAM. The device is also expected to have a 21-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel front-facing secondary camera.

Rumors also mention that the Microsoft Surface Phone device could be released during the holidays of 2017, but the tech giant has yet to confirm the said rumors.