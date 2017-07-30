Microsoft Surface Phone Specs, Release Date: New Patent Hints Bendable Design

(Photo: REUTERS/ Mike Blake) The Microsoft logo is shown on the Microsoft Theatre at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S.A., June 13, 2017.

While the fate of the Microsoft Surface Phone remains fuzzy at this moment in time, news about the mysterious device continues to come out.

In fact, the latest details to emerge about Microsoft's purported return to the mobile scene come from a patent the Redmond giant itself published.

The patent focuses on what was referred to as a "Wireless Communications Device," which is described as a bendable smartphone complete with antenna, battery and SIM card holders.

The star of this device is the screen, particularly the connectors that split over a hinge, transforming the phone into a dual-winged handset.

Forbes believes that this could be one of the concepts that the company has for the Microsoft Surface Phone. Looking at the patent, however, it seems that there is no final product or design in sight.

The ideas thrown around in this patent, however, reflect what Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has been saying about the Microsoft Surface Phone and their idea of the "ultimate mobile device."

Back in May, he teased that "I'm sure we'll make more phones, but they will not look like phones that are there today." The device described on the patent is definitely capable of standing out from all the flagships being released right now.

However, Forbes believes that with Nadella's ambitious vision for the Microsoft Surface Phone, it might be a while before users get to see it in the flesh.

The publication believes that the best course of action for the tech titan at the moment is to whip up a demonstration Windows 10-powered device to showcase to manufacturers the possibilities.

The site adds that should Microsoft Surface Phone turn up in the future, it will be more than just a handset with stripped down bezels, but something that breaks free from the bandwagon.

The patent hints — if it will even so far serve as basis to how the Microsoft Surface Phone will end up looking like — that the company is focused on finding ways to achieve more in a smartphone than anything else.