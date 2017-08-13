Microsoft Surface Phone Specs, Release Date: Patent Reveals Company Has Found a Way to Eliminate a Serious User Issue for Good

(Photo: REUTERS/ Mike Blake) The Microsoft logo is shown on the Microsoft Theatre at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S.A., June 13, 2017.

While it remains a mystery if the Microsoft Surface Phone will ever see the light of day, patents from recent years show that the Redmond giant had quite a few exciting ideas.

Microsoft has always said that if they will be back in the mobile scene, it will be with the "ultimate" smartphone that will be like no other. This is believed to be their vision for the ever-elusive Microsoft Surface Phone.

A recently emerged patent filing dated Feb. 2016 shows just that. The subject of the document is a double-sided smartphone with metal build and a metallic cover that also works as an antenna.

The design of this purported Microsoft Surface Phone was to primarily prevent "detuning" from happening when users touch the antenna when using it.

Detuning causes signal interference and decrease that, as per Phone Arena, tech companies always blamed to users holding the device "wrong."

The author of the patent is the antenna and radio frequency expert, Antti Karilainen, who developed for the company innovations like antenna sharing of different radio systems, different metallic designs for mobile devices and antennas for future form factors.

Karilainen is no longer with Microsoft as of August last year, so it will be interesting to see if this patent will ever materialize or be used as an inspiration for the tech giant in developing the Microsoft Surface Phone.

When asked about the device's fate, Microsoft always stated that they are focused on adding features and innovations that actually improve the performance and usability of a smartphone as opposed to minor upgrades on hardware and thinning down bezels.

The Microsoft Surface Phone is expected to be the embodiment of the company's grand mobile vision although rumor has it that it will not turn up until next year or 2019.

Past rumors suggested that Redmond is putting together the Microsoft Surface Phone with the prospect that they will have a "portable laptop" in their hands by the end of it all.