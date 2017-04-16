Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Release Date, News: Hardware Launch Event Confirmed in Early May But Without New Tablet-Laptop Launch?

Microsoft has recently confirmed that they are holding an unveiling event in May. However, there remains no clue that the Surface Pro 5 is included in the program.

Earlier this week, Microsoft announced that the event it calls #MicrosoftEDU will commence on Tuesday, May 2, at 9:30 a.m. EDT. As usual, the announcement poster did not say much about the event, but it carries the tagline "Learn what's next," which is obviously hinting at something to be launched.

The spring event has been a common affair for Microsoft in the past years where new products are announced. This year's spring event was first revealed by noted technology reporter Mary Jo Foley through ZDNet. However, there is no certainty as to what products will be presented in the said event.

Sources close to the company claim that the Surface Pro 5 and the highly anticipated Surface Phone might not make it to the May 2 event. There is also speculation that the #MicrosoftEDU affair will talk about education and creativity.

Added to that, Microsoft is also expected to give an update about several of their software and hardware products. It can also be recalled that Foley mentioned in her report that the much awaited Microsoft notebook refresh, Surface Book 2, will not make it to the event. She said: "I've heard from a couple of contacts that Surface Book 2 is not going to be announced here."

Meanwhile, a newer report from Foley suggests what could be included in the May 2 event. She reports that the #MicrosoftEDU conference is being internally dubbed as Bespin, after a fictional planet featured in "Star Wars" where the Cloud City is located.

As per Foley's report these names have something to do with what Microsoft plans to focus on for their upcoming event. Technology fans have seen the Windows Cloud in action during a Windows 10 Creators Update test.

It has been clarified that Windows Cloud is not a downgraded version of Windows 10. It is rather a separate edition of the operating system that has a simpler interface. Given that the spring event was named in accordance to Windows Cloud, there is a high chance that the conference will mainly tackle the newest software product from Microsoft, and possibly how it works with hardware too.