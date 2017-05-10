Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Release Date, News: 'There's no such thing as a Pro 5,' Says VP Panos Panay

Many have been waiting for the announcement of a Microsoft Surface Pro 5. Unfortunately, it does not look like the device is in the works after all, as Microsoft VP of Devices Panos Panay has put an end to the rumors.

REUTERS/Brian SnyderMicrosoft does not have Surface Pro 5 in the works, says VP of Devices Panos Panay.

For quite some time now, there has been talk of Microsoft introducing a next generation in the Surface Pro lineup. There were even previous rumors that indicated the device could be launched in March 2017 with a 4K resolution. However, March has come and gone, and the world still does not have a new Surface Pro--and it looks like there may not be one at all, at least for the time being.

While speaking to CNET, Panay revealed that Microsoft will make the highly rumored device when the time is right. "When it's meaningful and the change is right, we'll put it on market," he said, further explaining that the next Surface Pro should see a significant upgrade from the Surface Pro 4.

"Meaningful change isn't necessarily a hardware change, which is what a lot of people look for. They're like, 'Where's the latest processor?' That's not what I mean," he explained. "I'm looking for an experiential change that makes a huge difference in product line." However, for now, "there's no such thing as a Pro 5."

The Surface Pro 4 is a good alternative, though, if consumers are looking for a good buy. As Panay revealed, the Surface Pro 4 is something that will be "competitive for five years."

Considering the device was released in 2015, that means the Surface Pro 5 may see a 2020 arrival. However, that idea remains a speculation at this point, as Microsoft did not reveal an exact timeline or release window.

Fans are definitely clinging on to the hope that the Surface Pro 5 will come out soon. However, taking Panay's words into account, there may be a longer wait than anticipated.