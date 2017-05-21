Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Next-Gen Laplet Not Coming, but Microsoft Has Something Else in Mind

A new leak has revealed that there is a new Microsoft Surface Pro on the way, but it is not the one that many users have been hoping to see.

(Photo: REUTERS/Mike Segar)A Microsoft logo is seen on an office building in New York City in this July 28, 2015 file photo. The recent data show that most affected by the WannaCry ransomware were Microsoft's Windows 7 users.

As Microsoft devices chief Panos Panay recently told CNET that "there's no such thing as Pro 5," but he emphasized that they are not done with the product line just yet.

Tech insider Evan Blass recently shared a bunch of images showing on all sides the new Microsoft Surface Pro, which the company will uncover on May 23 at an event in Shanghai.

Blass points out that it will not be the Microsoft Surface Pro 5. It is simply a "refresh" of the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 from last year.

This new device will adopt the current-generation's design with the upgrades made on the inside although there were no information details about that.

It is expected that the new Microsoft Surface Pro will be powered by the Intel Kaby Lake, which will enhance the battery life and the performance of the device.

Other than that, everything else about the laplet is being kept under wraps. Thankfully, fans would not have to wait that long with the big unveiling in a couple of days.

With regard to the Microsoft Surface Pro 5, fans can count on the next-gen hybrid being a major step-up from its predecessor as Panay and his team are keen on making "meaningful" upgrades on it.

"When it's meaningful and the change is right, we'll put it on market. Meaningful change isn't necessarily a hardware change, which is what a lot of people look for ... I'm looking for an experiential change that makes a huge difference in product line," Panay said.

He also believes that the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 should hold up for the next five years and it looks like they are making efforts in doing that by updating the device.