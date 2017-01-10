Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Sources Say 2-in-1 Tablet Will Be Launched in March

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Recent reports are positive that Microsoft will release the Surface Pro 5 sometime in the first quarter of 2017 or March in particular.

REUTERS/Shannon StapletonMicrosoft Surface Pro 5 is going to be the first device to ship with Windows 10 Redmond 3 update in March, according to industry sources.

For the most part of 2016, technology enthusiasts have expected to see a refresh of Microsoft's best-selling product line, the Surface Pro. Unfortunately, more than a year after the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 was released in October 2015, no product refresh came out. This means Surface Pro fans are even more hopeful to see a new version of the hybrid tablet-laptop this 2017.

In a recent report by ITWire, China-based publication Economic Daily Report shared that sources within Microsoft's manufacturers and supply chain revealed that the Surface Pro 5 will be launched in March.

Along with the info about the release, the report's sources also shared the two-in-one tablet's specifications that include three options with varying processing chip capacities. While all three options will run with 7th generation Kaby Lake processors, the lower-tier tablet will have the Core M variant running on dual core process.

The mid-tier tablet will have 7th generation Core i5 processor that runs with two cores as well and two threads. The higher-end option will be powered with a quad-core, eight threads Core i7.

The report only mentioned one screen size, 12.3 inches, but its specs do not fall short. It will be able to support 4K resolution or approximately up to 4,320 x 2,160 pixels. And with Kaby Lake processors, the screen is expected to support 60 frames per second display.

Sources also reportedly shared that Surface Pro 5 will sport the reversible and multifunctional USB Type-C with USB 3.1 and Thunderbolt 3 that's able to support up to 40 GB per second data transfer speed. It is also expected to retain the mini Display Port and Surface Ribbon for docking and keyboard connection.

As for the random access memory, the Surface Pro 5 is expected to provide an option of double data rate 4 of up to 16 GB or 32 GB. It can be paired with an option of 512 GB or 1 TB solid-state drives. The report also mentioned that Surface Pro 5 will have an SD Card slot for more storage space.

The report also mentioned that Surface Pro 5 will be the first device to ship with the Windows 10 Redmond 3 update and with a price tag that starts at $899.