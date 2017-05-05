Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Will the Next-Gen Surface Pro Be Unveiled at May 23 Event?

Microsoft has announced that the company will be holding an event later this month, on May 23, in Shanghai during which it "will show the world what's next." While the tech giant has yet to reveal any further details about the upcoming event, such as its exact location and time, reports suggest that a new Surface hardware may be officially launched very soon.

(Photo: Microsoft)A promotional photo of Microsoft Surface Pro 4.

It is still uncertain what product will be unveiled at the May 23 event by the Redmond-based company but The Verge has confirmed that Microsoft fans can expect some new hardware to be introduced at the event.

There are also some additional clues that a new Surface product will be launched at the upcoming event. For one, Panos Panay — Microsoft's vice president of devices and the creator of the Surface — recently tweeted the announcement of the event alongside the hashtag "#Surface." The tag as well as Panay's confirmed attendance in Shanghai could indicate that the company will be showing off the rumored Surface Pro 5.

Not many dramatic changes are expected to be featured in the upcoming Surface Pro 5 compared to its predecessor.

Last month, tech journalist Paul Thurrot suggested that the Surface Pro 4 successor will only be arriving with new additions such as the Surface Connect and the Kaby Lake processors. This could partly be because of the company's commitment to make the accessories of its previous generation devices compatible with the new hardware.

There are also speculations that the upcoming Surface Pro device might be equipped with a 4K screen. There is also a possibility that it will run with the latest Windows 10 S operating system as well, which could mean better battery performance and improved security for its potential users.

In the meantime, Microsoft has already shown off its Surface Laptop, which is priced at $999 and runs the new Windows 10 S operating system.

If rumors are true, the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 might be officially unveiled on May 23.