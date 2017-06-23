Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Review: Expensive But Worth the Price Tag

Considering the hustle and bustle of daily life, there is value in having fewer things to carry and a lighter bag to burden the shoulders. That is why Microsoft sought to develop a laptop replacement tablet that can cater to the needs of those who give it a shot. The Surface Pro 5 houses impressive specs and design. Here's everything to know about Microsoft's newest entry in the tablet market.

Facebook/SurfaceSurface Pro 5 boasts of impressive specs.

In all technicalities, the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 is not just a tablet. It is a laptop-tablet hybrid, which will be released simply as Surface Pro. It was first unveiled in China last May, and has since been anticipated by fans. So far, there are a few things about the Surface Pro 5 that one should consider, according to reviews.

CNET gives it a four out of five stars rating, highlighting the good and the bad. According to the article, the good about the Microsoft Surface Pro is that it comes through with regard to battery life and performance. The kickstand has been made flexible then ever, and the model is fan-less. On the other hand, the bad is the price tag as it does not include the stylus pen and the keyboard needed to turn it into a laptop.

It is known that the Surface Pro is lighter at 8.5 mm thick and 1.69 pounds. However, this laptop-tablet hybrid weighs on the heavy side when it comes to the price. Maybe if Microsoft included the necessary parts for optimal usage, then it would get a five star rating.

The specs of the Surface Pro include being able to choose between 4 GB, 8GB, or 16GB of RAM, 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, and even 1 TB of hard drive, 8-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera, and four levels of processors to choose from. Considering that one of the configurations of the Surface Pro 5 allows users to enjoy the capabilities of an Intel Core i7 processor, Microsoft's newest product can cater to the needs of most users, including gamers and editors. It functions with Windows 10, which has been optimized to address the issues that have so far been identified.

The Surface Pro 5 may have a hefty price tag, but reviews all agree that it is something worth considering as it stands on par with Apple's iPad line.