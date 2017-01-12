Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Rumors: Signs Pointing To An Early 2017 Unveiling For The New Tablet

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Surface Pro 5 was initially expected to arrive at some point last year, but as event after event went by with Microsoft not revealing the tablet, it became clear they had something else in mind.

MicrosoftThe potential replacement for the Surface Pro 4 (shown), the Surface Pro 5, may be revealed sometime in the near future

Now, while 2016 didn't turn out to be the bountiful year for new Surface products that people had it pegged as early on, 2017 may turn out differently.

Even well before the end of 2016, there were already reports pointing to this year as the time to expect Microsoft to bring a new tablet to the marketplace.

Back in September, a report from ZDNet noted that both the Surface Pro 5 and the Surface Book 2 could make their official debuts this year. Specifically, the report indicated that the two Surface products may be revealed sometime in the spring.

On top of that, there was a later report that came out just before the end of the year that again pointed to an early 2017 arrival for the new Microsoft tablet.

This other report came from Digitimes, and it pointed to Q1 2017 as the likely launch window for the new tablet. The report even included some spec details, indicating that the next Surface Pro tablet may come with a magnetic charging stylus as well as an Ultra HD display.

At this point, it would probably be more surprising if the tablet doesn't come out at some point during the spring, and with the Mobile World Congress looming and Microsoft expected to show up there, then perhaps that event will be the one to finally feature the long-awaited unveiling of the new tablet.

It's been a long wait for those looking for Microsoft's Surface Pro 5, but if things proceed as expected, then the missing tablet may, at long last, finally make its debut sooner rather than later.