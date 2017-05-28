Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Specs, Price Review: New Surface Pro Tablet Gives iPad Pro a Run for Its Money

Microsoft has just released a new and improved Microsoft Surface Pro. It may not be the one that users have been waiting to see, which is the Microsoft Surface Pro 5, but it is something that is definitely worth checking out. The new Microsoft Surface Pro, which will be available on June 15, comes powered with Intel's seventh and latest-generation processor called the Kaby Lake.

(Photo: Microsoft)A promotional image for the new Microsoft Surface Pro.

This change, of course, translated to a much better performance and battery life. In fact, the Redmond giant promises the upgraded Microsoft Surface Pro's battery can last up to 13.5 hours.

According to Fox News, who got some hands-on time with the laplet at an event held by Microsoft in Los Angeles, the issue with the previous version in which juice was being consumed by opening and closing the device via the keyboard has been rectified.

As for the design, Microsoft introduced a new Studio Mode. Thanks to a new hinge, users can place the Microsoft Surface Pro almost perfectly flat.

While the new Microsoft Surface Pro's Alcantara keyboard earned praises, it is not bundled with the device, which means users will have to shell out extra to get it. Buyers will have to spend $159.99 to get the keyboard.

Microsoft Surface communications manager Ryan Day explained to Forbes why the keyboard, which is an integral part of the device, is not included in the package.

First is that buying a premium device like the Microsoft Surface Pro is really going to break the bank. Since the company offers four different colors for the keyboard, they wanted customers to choose the design they want instead of just making the choice for them.

Second is that it will allow users who have the Surface Pro 3 and 4 keyboards to just use those on the new version of the laplet and not to buy a new one.

Day also explained that the new Microsoft Surface Pro was designed to compete with the iPad Pro, which Forbes attests it pulled off.

The entry-level model of the upgraded Microsoft Surface Pro is priced at $719 sans the keyboard. It will come with the Intel Core m3, 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 128 GB of storage.

The most expensive version comes with the Intel Core i7 processor, 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage for $2,699. Users can check out the configurations and preorder the device here.