Microsoft to Feature Xbox One X at Gamescom 2017

Microsoft recently confirmed that it will be featuring the Xbox One X at this year's Gamescom, the largest trade fair for video games in Europe.

Xbox Microsoft's upcoming Xbox One X will be showcased at Gamescom 2017.

Through a press release, the company announced that it will be taking the Xbox One X to Gamescom 2017. This will be the first time for the console to reach European soil. According to the company, attendees of the convention will be able to play up to 27 games from Xbox One family devices as well as from Windows 10 PCs.

The tech giant has yet to reveal the specific details of the event. Tech enthusiasts can look forward to more updates on this Sunday's live broadcast, dubbed Xbox @ gamescom. The livestream will be at 9 p.m. CEST, 12 p.m. PDT.

Graeme Boyd a.k.a. AceyBongos and Xbox Germany's Maxi Graeff will host the live broadcast. The pair will reveal more information on the Xbox One X showcase, as well as upcoming titles that will be launched within the next 12 months. Tech enthusiasts should expect a few surprise and giveaways.

Gamescom will take place in Cologne, Germany from Tuesday, Aug. 22, to Saturday, Aug. 26. Day 1 will be for trade visitors and the media, and only limited slots will be available to the general public. From the 23rd to the 26th, Gamescom's entertainment area will be accessible to all.

The Xbox One X will be at Hall 8 of the Koelnmesse, North Entrance. The general public will be able to catch the latest console from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. CEST on the said venue.

In addition to the Xbox booth, Microsoft will be hosting the Xbox FanFest at Gamescom 2017. This will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The Xbox One X was first unveiled at the 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).

More updates on the Xbox One X should arrive in the following weeks.