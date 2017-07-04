Microsoft to Overhaul Sales Force; Thousands May Lose Their Jobs

REUTERS/ Mike Blake Microsoft to lay off workers globally

Microsoft Corporation has always operated in the same competitive market that the company was built to cater to. Providing consumers with top-of-the-line computers and other gadgets, Microsoft is a tech giant that provides jobs to thousands of people. Recent reports indicate that in a move to be more competitive and progressive, Microsoft is about to lay off workers globally as a direct effect of a major overhaul.

An anonymous source told TechCrunch that the restructuring is set to include an organizational merger. The move reflects Microsoft's mission to reorganize its sales force. The department to suffer the most impact is the Worldwide Commercial Business that operates under the leadership of Judson Althoff and Jean-Philippe Courtois, who both took over after the exit of former COO Kevin Turner.

Publications have tried to reach out to the tech giant, but it has declined to comment on the matter. The major overhaul of Microsoft's sales force is said to be the direct effect of the company's mission to promote its cloud services. Although it is still a priority for the company to sell the software on its desktop computers and laptops, Microsoft's new target focuses on getting consumers sign up to the service itself. In order to expedite the process, Bloomberg reports that the Washington-based company is targeting to have cloud market leader Amazon.com Inc. on its side.

Considering that the end of Microsoft's fiscal year falls on July, the overhaul is actually right on schedule. Previous activity from the company indicates that it is this time of the year when it announces reduction from its forces. As to who and where the layoffs will focus remain up to question. But The Seattle Times has previously reported that the end of March saw the hiring of 121,500 people, with most employed at Microsoft's Washington branch.