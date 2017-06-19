Microsoft Unveils New Keyboard with Fingerprint Scanner

During the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), Microsoft dominated the console market with the unveiling of its new Xbox One X. And it looks like the tech giant is not done with the product line for hardware as it has introduced a new keyboard that has a hidden fingerprint sensor.

Microsoft official websiteThe Microsoft Modern Keyboard integrates the fingerprint scanner into the keys.

Microsoft recently started shipping for its Surface Pro, a student-inspired laptop that is powered by Windows 10 S. In conjunction, the tech giant also released the Surface Keyboard that lets users log into their devices through a fingerprint scanner. As advanced as that may be, Microsoft has found another way to make it even better with the recent unveiling of its Modern Keyboard.

According to the company's website, the Microsoft Modern Keyboard is the product of the developers' mission to integrate the fingerprint scanner into the keys, making it less conspicuous and obvious. The result creates a keyboard that offers optimal typing experience and at the same time allows users to enjoy the benefits of technological advancement.

The official website also markets the keyboard as virtually indestructible as it has been created with an aluminum frame that adds to its overall weight and quality. The keyboard features a down-to-earth design while at the same time oozing elegance.

Compared with the Surface Keyboard, the Modern Keyboard offers accessibility by making it in such a way that will allow users to plug it in. Its predecessor only offers a Bluetooth option, and many fans noted that it would be nice to have one that can be wired.

Micrsoft's Modern Keyboard with fingerprint scanner has a hefty price tag of $129.99. The tech giant has yet to give it an official release date, but fans are expecting it to hit the market sometime this year.